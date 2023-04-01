Man City v Liverpool ratings: Grealish 9, De Bruyne 9; Salah 7, Jota 6

Manchester City were without an injured Erling Haaland but the goals continued to flow as they crushed Liverpool 4-1 at the Etihad on Saturday to keep their chase of Premier League leaders Arsenal alive.

Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish were all on target for Pep Guardiola's side upon return from the international break.

Victory put City five points behind the Gunners, even if temporarily.

"Brilliant - we knew it would be a tough game playing Liverpool and the first after the international break is always difficult," Grealish told BT Sport.

"We wanted to start this last period right, Liverpool are so dangerous with players they have up front and then you, not fear the worst, but think it's going to be a tough game to get back into it. We were excellent especially in the second half."

The chastening defeat leaves Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool still seven points adrift of the top four.

"We were not there anymore. We were completely open, too passive, too deep," said Klopp.

"Against City 14 or 15 players need to be on top of their game. After being 3-1 down it's difficult but, apart from that, City could do what they wanted because the spaces were too big. We were lucky they only scored one more."

