Haaland's brilliance on return from injury helps Man City maintain pressure on Arsenal

Erling Haaland was at his brilliant best as he scored a brace on his return to Manchester City's starting lineup after injury in a 4-1 Premier League win at Southampton on Saturday that kept the pressure on leaders Arsenal.

Haaland shook off any signs of rust by opening the scoring for the visitors in the final minute of the first half, meeting Kevin De Bruyne's cross with a close-range header that gave Southampton keeper Gavin Bazunu no chance.

Jack Grealish made it 2-0 in the 58th minute, sprinting onto another sublime pass from De Bruyne before firing a left-foot shot that Bazunu saved, only for the winger to slam home the rebound with his right to double City's advantage.

Grealish turned provider 10 minutes later, racing away down the left before chipping a cross to Haaland, which the Norwegian acrobatically volleyed home for his 30th league goal of the season.

He was replaced by Julian Alvarez and though Southampton pulled a goal back through substitute Sekou Mara in the 72nd minute, they conceded a penalty almost immediately and Alvarez restored City's three-goal lead from the spot.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City scores his team's third goal against Southampton at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Getty

City remain second on 67 points, five behind Arsenal after 29 games of the 38-game season. Southampton are bottom on 23 points.

City boss Guardiola was effusive in his praise of Haaland.

"The second goal was amazing. It is not easy to pick the ball up in the sky and put it on the grass. His talent is really good. We need him," he told BBC Match of the Day.

"The first half was not our best level but he changed the game. As a top scorer we lived two incredible decades with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but he is on that level. He scores a lot of goals. I am very happy with 65 minutes after injury and he helped us again."

Liverpool have tended to be City's title rivals in the Guardiola era. But they will be hoping for a favour from their old foes on Sunday when Arsenal go to Anfield hoping for their first away league win against Liverpool in 11 years.