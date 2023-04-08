Lampard's return as interim manager fails to inspire Chelsea

Frank Lampard's stint as interim Chelsea manager got off to a forgettable start with the Blues beaten 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Matheus Nunes scored in the 31st minute at Molineux, the Portugal midfielder hitting the ball on the volley from the edge of the box on the right and past Kepa Arrizabalaga into the far corner.

Chelsea great Lampard's appointment was announced on Thursday after Graham Potter was sacked after a string of poor results which left the team 11th and with a Champions league quarter-final away leg at Real Madrid looming next Wednesday.

Chelsea had only one shot on target in the first half and, while looking much livelier after the break, were unable to make their passing and possession count.

Julen Lopetegui's Wolves moved up to 12th and four points clear of the drop zone.

Meanwhile, third-placed Newcastle remained above Manchester United on goal difference after a 2-1 success at Brentford made it five consecutive wins for the Magpies.

Ivan Toney's weak 29th-minute penalty was saved by Nick Pope, the Brentford forward's first miss from the spot since 2018.

Toney made amends when VAR ruled Alexander Isak's challenge on Rico Henry was worthy of a 45th-minute penalty and this time the England striker made no mistake with his spot-kick.

Harry Kane scored the winner for Tottenham against Brighton. Getty

But Newcastle equalised through David Raya's 54th-minute own goal as Joelinton's chip went in off the Brentford goalkeeper.

And Isak put Newcastle in front after 61 minutes with a blistering finish from the edge of the area.

Tottenham moved three points behind Newcastle after beating Brighton 2-1 in north London.

Son Heung-min has endured a below-par season but the South Korea forward put Tottenham ahead with a superb long-range curler into the top corner after 10 minutes.

It took Son's Premier League tally to 100 goals, making him the first Asian player to reach that landmark.

Lewis Dunk headed Brighton's equaliser from Solly March's corner in the 34th minute.

Cristian Stellini, still in charge of Tottenham after Antonio Conte's recent departure, and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi were both sent off after a touchline spat in the second half.

But Harry Kane, Tottenham's record goalscorer, lashed home the winner in the 79th minute.

Also, a first-half own goal gave West Ham United three vital points in the battle against relegation as they beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage.

Having started the day among four clubs on 27 points, including third-bottom Bournemouth, the Hammers overcame Fulham's dominance in possession to secure a win that lifts them to 13th spot on 30 points.