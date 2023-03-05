Arsenal v Bournemouth player ratings: Saka 6, Nelson 9; Senesi 8, Billing 7

Conceding a goal after just nine seconds and going 2-0 down in the second half wasn’t enough to derail Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes on Saturday.

Substitute Reiss Nelson scored the winner with a fierce strike deep into injury time as Arsenal recovered to beat Bournemouth 3-2 and maintain a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top the league.

The Gunners had to dig deep for this one, though, after being caught out straight from kick-off.

Philip Billing put the visitors ahead after just nine seconds to stun the Emirates Stadium crowd, some of which had not even reached their seats yet. And things looked bleak for Mikel Arteta's men just before the hour mark when Marcos Senesi headed home Bournemouth's from a corner.

But Thomas Partey began the comeback soon after and Ben White scored his first Arsenal goal to equalise with twenty minutes still to play.

And Nelson, who set up White's equaliser, capped the comeback seven minutes into injury time, downing the ball on his chest outside the area and hitting a perfectly struck volley into the far corner.

