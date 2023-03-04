Manchester City v Newcastle player ratings: Foden 8, Haaland 7; Lascelles 7, Wilson 3

Manchester City closed the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League to two points with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

Phil Foden opened the scoring after a superb solo ended with his shot being deflected into the net via Newcastle Newcastle defender Sven Botman.

The Magpies responded well and caused plenty of problems until City substitute Bernardo Silva slotted home to put the game out of their reach midway through the second half.

The win means City move to within two points of the Gunners, who play Bournemouth later on Saturday, while Newcastle remain fifth, four points behind Tottenham, who face Wolves.

Eddie Howe's side have now managed only three goals in eight league games this yearand are without a win in five of those.

"It was a really, really difficult game," said City manager Pep Guarediola. "We knew it, with the quality they have it is a threat and they will be a threat for the next five years because they have many good things. They control the ball well in transition, set-pieces.

"But yes a really good game, we defended really well. The solidarity between the two sides was amazing. We had our moments, they had their moments, but in the end the big actions for the two goals made the difference.

"Of course we had to defend, in these types of games you have to suffer. We didn't lose our composure. That is the most important thing. we kept our momentum."

