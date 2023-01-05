Crystal Palace v Tottenham player ratings: Ward 4, Zaha 7; Son 6, Kane 9

Harry Kane’s quick-fire double helped Tottenham Hotspur return to winning ways with a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Kane scored in the 48th and 53rd minutes to change the game's momentum after a strong first half from Palace.

Goals from Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min extended the visitors’ advantage as they picked up their first victory since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup break. They had drawn at Brentford and lost at home to Aston Villa.

Kane’s two strikes brought his Tottenham total to 264, just two short of Jimmy Greaves’ club record, while his opener ended a run of 10 successive games in which Spurs conceded the first goal.

Fifth-place Tottenham moved five points clear of Liverpool in sixth and two points behind both Newcastle and Manchester United, who are in third and fourth, respectively. United have a game in hand.

You can see the player ratings from Wednesday's game at Selhurst Park in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.