Harry Kane inspires Tottenham comeback in thrilling draw at Brentford

Harry Kane sparked the fightback at Brentford on Monday as Tottenham Hotspur recovered from going two goals down at salvage a 2-2 draw in the first Premier League match since the World Cup break.

In the first Premier League fixture since mid-November, Antonio Conte's side were in danger of a damaging defeat after Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney put Brentford in command at the Community Stadium.

But Kane netted a header to start the Tottenham recovery in his first game since missing a crucial penalty in England's World Cup quarter-final defeat against France.

Brentford have not beaten Tottenham since 1948 and their long wait for a victory over the north Londoners goes on after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalised with 19 minutes left.

In a frantic finale, Tottenham were incensed when their penalty appeals for a handball were rejected just before Kane shot wide.

Kane was inches away from winning it in the final minutes but his header cannoned back off the crossbar.

