Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City 'will not catch' high-flying Arsenal on current form

Pep Guardiola has admitted his Manchester City team are facing a struggle to catch high-flying Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners are eight points clear of second-placed City, after Mikel Arteta's side drew 0-0 at home to Newcastle United on Tuesday.

Reigning champions City can close the gap back down to five if they defeat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

The Sky Blues were held to a frustrating draw of their own at the weekend when struggling Everton came away from the Etihad Stadium with a point – a result made all the more surprising considering the Merseysiders went on to lose 4-1 at home to Brighton on Tuesday.

“We have to reduce the gap by playing good and winning games, but they [Arsenal] get more than 100 points if they keep this average and we will not catch them,” Guardiola told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

“We have to be almost perfect and hope they drop their performance – yesterday they were excellent against Newcastle – and see what happens.”

Many would have expected Chelsea to be challenging for the title themselves, but Graham Potter's side are languishing 10th in the table have won just one of their last seven league games.

Guardiola, however, is expecting the usual battle against the Blues. “It's the Premier League, everyone is tough,” said the Spaniard. “That's why the predictions at the start of the season always my answer is I don't know. Nobody knows.

“We will see what happens, after the World Cup many things are going to happen. It doesn't matter the position you are when you travel [to Chelsea], it's always difficult.”

Aymeric Laporte will be given a fitness test ahead of the journey to London after missing the New Year's Eve game with Everton with a back problem but fellow centre-back Ruben Dias is still sidelined with a thigh injury.

Potter, meanwhile, has refused to comment on Chelsea's reported targets this transfer window.

Chelsea – who drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day – have seen the likes of World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk all linked as possible January signings.

Ivory Coast international David Datro Fofana is already through the door following his move from Molde.

Potter, though, would not be drawn into any speculation ahead of the City game. “It’s a good question but the problem is if I answer it and I’m specific in that answer, every single player in that area will be linked with Chelsea,” he said.

“So I have to dodge it – and I hope you can understand why I’m dodging it. I always answer that part of the question by saying that I’m the head coach and my responsibility is to the players that are here.

“We will try in every window to improve, but January is a complicated one because it’s the middle of the season.

“And in the meantime, we have to deal with all the noise of Chelsea getting linked with everybody and I don’t comment on any player that isn’t a Chelsea player.

“As always, and it’s a boring answer, but my job is to help the players that are here and support the club in terms of decisions they make in terms of how to improve.”

Chelsea will still be without right-back Reece James and goalkeeper Eduoard Mendy for Thursday's match.