Manchester United train for Premier League restart in freezing weather - in pictures

Manchester United's preparations for the resumption of the 2022-23 Premier League season are under way. The Red Devils got the remainder of the season off to a great start with victory over Burnley in the League Cup and now shift their focus to the Premier League.

United manager Erik ten Hag will be looking to quickly move on from Cristiano Ronaldo's messy departure last month.

The Portugal star ended his stint at Old Trafford after relations with the club deteriorated following his explosive interview with TV personality Piers Morgan where he said he does not respect the United manager.

Ten Hag insisted his focus was on the future as he looks to continue the rebuilding job at Old Trafford.

"He's gone and it's the past. We are now looking forward and we're looking to the future," the Dutchman had said.

For some of the players who played in the Qatar World Cup, a big challenge will be the weather in Manchester. Temperatures plummeted to low single digits this week and players were seen training while wearing extra protection in Carrington.

Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in the first game following resumption on Tuesday.