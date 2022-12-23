When does Premier League 2022-23 restart and how to watch matches in UAE?

After a month-long break for the Qatar World Cup 2022, the Premier League is back.

For the first time, the World Cup was held in the middle of the season, which meant a new set of challenges for leagues and players.

Those who made it to the finals and advanced to knockout stages face the twin task of putting the thrill or disappointment of the World Cup behind them and getting back on the carousel of club football, while ensuring their fatigued bodies don't break. And that too barely a week after Argentina's thrilling win at the Lusail Stadium.

It is this fine balancing act that Premier League clubs and managers must maintain when the season resumes.

All eyes will be on Arsenal with manager Mikel Arteta urging his side to embrace their "unprecedented" opportunity to clinch their first Premier League title since 2004.

The Gunners lead the league and will return to action when they host West Ham. Arsenal enter the second half five points clear of title holders Manchester City.

City had as many as 16 players competing in Qatar, which is likely to have an impact when the action resumes. At least their star striker Erling Haaland was not involved as Norway failed to qualify. After biding his time, Haaland will be all fired up to add to his remarkable tally of 24 goals in all competitions.

Manchester United will be entering a new phase as they play for the first time since the unceremonious exit of Cristiano Ronaldo following a breakdown in relations after his explosive interview with TV personality Piers Morgan.

Expand Autoplay Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League at Etihad Stadium on May 6, 2018. Reuters

Also, owners the Glazer family announced that they were prepared to sell the football giants, paving the way for a new era at Old Trafford.

On the pitch, manager Erik Ten Hag will be hoping the in-form Marcus Rashford will be able to fill Ronaldo's shoes. Fresh from scoring three times for England at the World Cup, Rashford put in a tireless display on the right of United's attack and sealed their passage into the League Cup quarter-finals with one of his finest goals against Burnley.

One team hoping for a fresh start will be Chelsea. Their last Premier League win was in the middle of October and has been followed by two draws and three defeats, including a 4-1 drubbing at manager Graham Potter's former club Brighton.

Those will be some of the intriguing storylines when the battle for the Premier League title resumes.

When does the Premier League 2022-23 season resume?

The first match begins on Boxing Day, Monday, December 26, at 12.30pm (4.30pm UAE time).

Premier League fixtures for Monday, December 26

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur (4:30pm UAE time)

Crystal Palace v Fulham (7pm)

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers (7pm)

Leicester City v Newcastle United (7pm)

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion (7pm)

Aston Villa v Liverpool (9:30pm)

Arsenal v West Ham United (midnight)

How to watch matches in the UAE?

Premier League matches will be shown live on beIN Sports.