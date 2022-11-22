Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United with immediate effect

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United with immediate effect after his contract was terminated.

United issued a statement on Tuesday which read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.



The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

It’s understood that United felt they were on solid ground in terminating the Portuguese’s contract following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan which was broadcast on British television last week.

Among Ronaldo’s comments in the interview were claims that he felt “betrayed” by the club and that he had no respect for Ten Hag.

He also said that he felt people at the club were trying to force him out and that United showed a lack of empathy when he daughter was in hospital ill.

Ronaldo promised in August he would give his version of life at Old Trafford after failing to secure a move to a club playing in the Champions League, which he wanted.

The 37-year-old is with Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar and is set to captain them in their opening Group H game against Ghana on Thursday.

"Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early," he said a statement.

"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

"I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

Ronaldo trains with Portugal at World Cup