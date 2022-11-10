Erik ten Hag demands response from Man United players against Aston Villa - in pictures

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expects a response from his players as they seek revenge against Aston Villa and League Cup progress.

The Old Trafford encounter on Thursday will be their second meeting in five days and United will be looking to make amends for Sunday’s poor display, when Villa cruised to a 3-1 win in new coach Unai Emery's first game in charge.

That loss brought United’s nine-match unbeaten run to a halt and after watching his players, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro, prepare in training Ten Hag made it clear he wants far better in their final home game before the World Cup.

“We had a good series of games and we played a lot of games after each other,” the Dutchman said. “I know players are not robots but we were not happy with our performance at Villa Park on Sunday.

“We made it quite clear in our analysis – it’s not acceptable, it’s never acceptable. We have to deliver every game and that is the culture that has to be here. It’s not good.

“We can’t change that any more but it’s clear, we want a reaction from the team.

“We want to get back to what I’ve seen over the last couple of months. A change in attitude, a better winning attitude and we have to bring that on the pitch.”

Pictures of the United players in training can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, just swipe.