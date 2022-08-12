Manchester United player salaries 2022/23: which stars earn the most at Old Trafford?

Despite their troubles on and off the pitch and even after another trophyless season, Manchester United remain one of the biggest names in world football.

It's the club's history and fervent fan base that keep Old Trafford a revered destination for fans and players. And the club's numerous supporters will be hoping the Red Devils will resume the climb up the European football ladder after a steep fall last season.

They have a new manager in charge, renowned for being a hard task master. Erik ten Hag has his work cut out as he looks to lift the team out of the rut that saw them finish sixth in the table this year. That forced star striker Cristiano Ronaldo to pursue other clubs who will be playing Champions League football next season.

That hasn't materialised so far, with the Portuguese star back in the side having missed most of the pre-season. They have also failed to land their top target - Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

However, United did bring in Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, Argentina's Lisandro Martinez (€67 million), and Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia (£17m), even if their ability to attract top talent consistently has waned to a degree.

Despite the optimism of a fresh beginning under a new manager, it was a shocking start to the season as Brighton recorded their first ever victory at Old Trafford with a 2-1 win.

There is a lot riding on this season and United's players will ultimately decide the club's fortunes going forward. So how much will United's players earn during what promises to be a hugely significant 2022-23 season? You can see all the Manchester United players' weekly salaries for this campaign, according to capology.com - an online sports team and player contract website - in the picture gallery above.

Who is the highest paid star at Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the top earner at Old Trafford, taking home £515,385 a week. However, it remains to be seen if he will continue to do so, as Ronaldo is expected to pursue other top clubs across the continent in order to play Champions League football. He earns comfortably more than David de Gea and Jadon Sancho - the next on the list.

The top 10 highest paid Manchester United players in 2022-2023

1. Cristiano Ronaldo, £515,385 a week

2. David De Gea, £375,000 a week

3. Jadon Sancho, £350,000 a week

4. Raphael Varane, £340,000 a week

5. Anthony Martial, £250,000 a week

6. Bruno Fernandes, £240,000 a week

7. Marcus Rashford, £200,000 a week

8. Harry Maguire, £190,000 a week

9. Christian Eriksen, £150,000 a week

9. Luke Shaw, £150,000 a week