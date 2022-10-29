Liverpool player salaries 2022/23: Who is the highest paid star at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool had a tremendous campaign last season, winning the FA Cup and League Cup and making the final of the Champions League, where they lost out to Real Madrid.

They also amassed an incredible 92 points in the league, losing only two games, but were pipped by City for the title by a single point.

Despite landing Darwin Nunez, Liverpool have found it tougher this season, losing three and drawing four of their opening 11 games in the Premier League, and Klopp admitting the defeat against Nottingham Forest left them very low.

But how does Nunez fit into the Liverpool pay league? You can see all the Reds players and their weekly salaries for the 2022/23 season, according to capology.com, an online sports team and player contract website, in the photo gallery above.

To move on to the next image, click on the arrows, or if you're using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Who is the highest paid star at Liverpool?

Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah leads the way at Liverpool after signing a new contract, with a weekly wage of £350,000, or £18.2m a year, according to capology.com. That puts him ahead of Virgil van Dijk and Thiago.

The top 10 highest-paid Liverpool players in 2022/23

1. Mohamed Salah, £350,000 a week

2. Virgil van Dijk, £220,000 a week

3. Thiago, £200,000 a week

4= Fabinho, £180,000 a week

4= Trent Alexander-Arnold, £180,000 a week

4= Roberto Firmino £180,000 a week

7. Alisson Becker, £150,000 a week

8= Darwin Nunez, £140,000 a week

8= Jordan Henderson, £140,000 a week

8= Diogo Jota, £140,000 a week