Arsenal salaries 2022-23: Who is the highest paid star at the Emirates Stadium?

Manager Mikel Arteta has made an impressive job of rejuvenating Arsenal as they finally look capable of challenging Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

The 40-year-old Spaniard won the FA Cup twice at Arsenal as a player and succeeded compatriot Unai Emery, who was sacked in November 2019. It's fair to say it wasn't all plain sailing until their new-found form since the summer.

The Gunners finished his first season in eighth, and followed up in the 2020-21 season in the same position, although they did win the FA Cup in his first term in charge. Last season they were fifth, again missing out on the Champions League.

But Arteta and his team went to work in the summer, and a successful recruitment campaign that brought in the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira has taken Arsenal to another level.

So where do the new recruits fit in to the Arsenal pay league? You can see all the Gunners players and their weekly salaries for the 2022-23 season, according to capology.com, an online sports team and player contract website, in the photo gallery above.

Who is the highest paid star at Arsenal?

Gabriel Jesus, the £45 million ($50.6m) recruit from Manchester City, takes the honours in 2022-23 with a weekly wage of £265,000, or £13.78m a year, according to capology.com. That puts him way ahead of Thomas Partey and Zinchenko.

The top 10 highest paid Arsenal players in 2022-23

1. Gabriel Jesus, £265,000 a week

2. Thomas Partey, £200,000 a week

3. Oleksandr Zinchenko, £150,000 a week

4= Ben White, £120,000 a week

4= Granit Xhaka, £120,000 a week

6. Martin Odegaard, £115,000 a week

7. Kieran Tierney, £110,000 a week

8. Eddie Nketiah, £100,000 a week

9. Gabriel Martinelli, £90,000 a week

10. Cedric Soares, £75,000 a week