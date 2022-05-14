Liverpool lift FA Cup after penalty shoot-out drama against Chelsea

Alisson Becker was the spot-kick hero as Liverpool secured another penalty shoot-out triumph against Chelsea to win the FA Cup and keep their quest for an unprecedented quadruple alive.

Just 76 days after the Reds edged past Thomas Tuchel’s Blues on penalties following a scoreless League Cup final, Wembley witnessed another gripping clash between these sides that went down to the wire.

Nothing could split them after 90 minutes and extra time again, with Alisson coming up trumps in the shoot-out as Liverpool won their first FA Cup since 2006.

Edouard Mendy prevented Sadio Mane striking the winner after Cesar Azpilicueta had hit the post, only for the Brazil goalkeeper to deny Mason Mount before Kostas Tsimikas struck to seal a 6-5 win.

"It's amazing, we did such a good performance," Alisson told the BBC.

"It was a shame we didn't score. It was a proper fight, we kept a clean sheet, and then afterwards the boys were unbelievable scoring the goals. I just had to save the last one.

"I am so happy. Myself and also Mendy did amazing saves. I couldn't have done the saves without the help of the team. They work well and make it easier for me.

"They are fantastic players, Chelsea did really well but we deserved to win this. I only make the save because we deserved to win this.

"This gives us more confidence in the Premier League and also the Champions League final. It's a fantastic moment now, we just need to enjoy."

Klopp added: "Outstanding, it was an incredible, intense game against Chelsea.

"I couldn’t be more proud of my boys, the shift they put in, how hard they fought, early changes.

"It was nerve-racking, my nails are gone but I really feel for Chelsea – for the second time, 120 minutes and you get nothing, that’s too hard. But for us I’m pretty happy.

Liverpool (67) now have more major trophies than Man Utd (66). The most successful English club again #LFC #Klopp pic.twitter.com/yM0mLMnkZZ — Total LFC (@TotalLFC_) May 14, 2022

"We are mentality monsters but there were mentality monsters in blue as well – it was one penalty. Chelsea played outstanding but in the end there must be one winner and that was us today."

While the quadruple may eventually prove out of reach given Manchester City’s Premier League advantage, Klopp’s Reds still have a shot at Champions League glory to come as a superb season heads towards a memorable conclusion.

Wembley was rocking to Liverpool’s beat at full-time, just as it was in the opening minutes as they flew out the blocks.

But Chelsea saw out the early storm and began to ask questions at the other end in a first half that saw Reds star Mohamed Salah limp off injured.

Marcos Alonso’s audacious free-kick hit the bar during a rampant Chelsea start to a topsy-turvy second period, which ended with Luis Diaz and Andrew Robertson striking the post for Liverpool.

That pulsating half made way for a tepid period of extra time between exhausted sides that raised themselves for penalties, which ended with red smoke and Liverpool cheers filling the air.