Manchester City crowned Premier League champions for fourth time in five years

Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions for an incredible fourth time in five seasons after a 3-2 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.
The reigning champions survived an almighty scare after falling two goals behind, but mounted an amazing second-half revival, and two goals from Ilkay Gundogan and another from Rodri secured a win and the title.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool entered the last day one point behind Pep Guardiola's City, and despite coming from behind to beat Wolves 3-1, they fell just short.
City's last-day heroics sparked massive celebration at the Etihad Stadium. For Liverpool, the result meant their outside chance of landing a quadruple of League Cup, FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League was thwarted.
The 2021-22 triumph caps a remarkable six Premier League titles in 11 years for City, and with Guardiola having signed a new contract, and the summer arrival of Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland, their rivals will find it tough to catch them in the near future.