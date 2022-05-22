Manchester City crowned Premier League champions for fourth time in five years

Pep Guardiola's team lift trophy after dramatic final day of the season

Dominic Hart
May 22, 2022
Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions for an incredible fourth time in five seasons after a 3-2 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The reigning champions survived an almighty scare after falling two goals behind, but mounted an amazing second-half revival, and two goals from Ilkay Gundogan and another from Rodri secured a win and the title.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool entered the last day one point behind Pep Guardiola's City, and despite coming from behind to beat Wolves 3-1, they fell just short.

City's last-day heroics sparked massive celebration at the Etihad Stadium. For Liverpool, the result meant their outside chance of landing a quadruple of League Cup, FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League was thwarted.

The 2021-22 triumph caps a remarkable six Premier League titles in 11 years for City, and with Guardiola having signed a new contract, and the summer arrival of Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland, their rivals will find it tough to catch them in the near future.

Updated: May 22, 2022, 5:19 PM
Premier LeagueManchester CityLiverpoolPep Guardiola
