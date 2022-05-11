Incredible stats of Erling Haaland as Norwegian star prepares for Manchester City move

Manchester City have agreed a deal in principle to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the current campaign.

As he looks to terrorise Premier League defences next season, football fans should take note of his staggering statistics.

Haaland, 21, has netted a whopping 85 goals in 88 matches for Dortmund since signing from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

The Norway international has netted 92 league goals in 121 appearances for Molde, RB Salzburg and Dortmund, and last year became the youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals.

This season has seen Haaland score 20 league goals in 23 matches to date, and he most recently netted a hat-trick as Dortmund suffered a 4-3 home defeat to Bochum.

According to the analysis platform Comparisonator, Haaland averages 0.98 goals a game, better than nearest challengers Diogo Jota of Liverpool (0.61) and Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy (0.60).

In terms of shots on target per 90 minutes, the talismanic forward beats Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (1.71) and Jota once more (1.45), with an average of 1.79. His expected goals per minute of 0.71 also surpasses Ronaldo (0.65) and Jota (0.68).

Expand Autoplay Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal against Union Berlin at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021. AP

Many players have come to the Premier League over the years and failed to deliver, from Diego Forlan, Radamel Falcao to Angel di Maria - but Haaland looks a different proposition.

If we look at league appearances, however, we are yet to find out if the prolific goal machine can master the rigours of English top-flight football.

At 21, he is still developing both physically and mentally. He has not had to endure the relentless playing time of the Premier League, and the pressure that comes with it.

For instance, in the last three seasons he has only played 66 Bundesliga matches due to injuries. Comparing this with Mohamed Salah (101), Sadio Mane (102) and Harry Kane (98), Haaland has had it relatively easy.

Stepping up to 50-plus matches in all competitions per season, is he likely to deliver or burnout?

Haaland is set to join Kevin de Bruyne as Manchester City's highest earner on £375,000-a-week, and will, therefore, be expected to deliver on all fronts. Only time will tell if he can step up and master the Premier League.

Haaland back in training for Dortmund after City announce deal