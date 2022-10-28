Manchester United player salaries 2022/23: does Casemiro earn less than Sancho?

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United seem to have more self-belief this season, with a few morale-boosting results under their belt so far.

Christian Eriksen has said that players are beginning to believe once again at Old Trafford. While they started the season with horror defeats to Brighton and Brentford, United have registered wins against Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

New signings Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Antony and Casemiro have all had an impact so far, allowing Red Devils fans to dream of a better future.

Even with Cristiano Ronaldo playing a bit-part role and expected to be on his way out, United have progressed.

All of which has raised hopes of better results, a chance of returning to the Champions League and attracting top talent once again.

But what about the talent at United right now? How much do the players earn for the 2022/23 season? In the picture gallery above, you can see the weekly salaries of Manchester United players for this term, according to capology.com – an online sports team and player contract website.

Who is the highest-paid player at Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the top earner at Old Trafford on £515,000 a week. However, he seems to have lost the trust of the manager, being dropped after refusing to go on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur.

While Ronaldo has returned to the squad for the Europa League match against Sheriff Tiraspol, his days at the club seem numbered.

Top 10 highest paid Manchester United players for 2022-2023

1. Cristiano Ronaldo £515,000 a week

2. David de Gea £375,000 a week

3. Jadon Sancho - £350,000 a week

4. Raphael Varane - £340,000 a week

5. Casemiro - £300,000 a week

6. Anthony Martial - £250,000 a week

7. Bruno Fernandes - £240,000 a week

8. Marcus Rashford - £200,000 a week

9. Antony - £200,000 a week

10. Harry Maguire - £190,000 a week