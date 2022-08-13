Cristiano Ronaldo seethes as Manchester United are thrashed at Brentford - in pictures

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday - and wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo was clearly furious.

United were beaten at home by Brighton in the season's opener last week, but this time the display was even more painful for new United manager Erik ten Hag.

First-half goals from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo inflicted another damaging defeat on United, who were hoping to bounce back after a poor last season, finishing sixth.

Ronaldo cut a frustrated and angry figure as the goals went in. The Portuguese has already told the club he wants to leave in pursuit of Champions League football, and this match will hardly have helped change his mind.

Ten Hag has found himself plunged into crisis after the drubbing left his side at the foot of the Premier League table and he has become the first manager to lose each of his first two games in charge of United since John Chapman in November 1921.

For the first time in the Premier League era, the Red Devils found themselves four down at half-time and deservedly so.

Goalkeeper David De Gea gifted the first two to Dasilva and Jensen before Mee helped himself to a third and Mbeumo hit a stylish fourth on a chastening afternoon for the visitors, but a magnificent one for the Bees.

De Gea said afterwards: "I cost three points for my team."

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, speaking to Sky Sports, said: "The hard work and togetherness today showed what we're about. We thoroughly deserved the three points.

"It doesn't stop here. We have to go again next week against Fulham and do the same again.

"It was just hard work. We knew the high press would affect them. It was clear to see that if you work hard, you get the result.

"We know they have great talent in there and have some players who can change the game. When you work like we did today and run all over them, you get a result like we did."

Brentford midfielder Mathias Jensen added: "It felt like we were on top of everything. They couldn't cope with our pressure, our second balls, our intensity. You could see they were struggling."