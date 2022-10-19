Chelsea salaries 2022/23: Who is the highest paid player at Stamford Bridge?

Chelsea have made a decent start to the season as they bid to challenge Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal for the Premier League title.

Manager Thomas Tuchel brought in headline signings Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marc Cucurella among others in the summer, while sending last season's big arrival Romelu Lukaku off to Inter Milan on loan.

Tuchel will be hoping for more success than he had with Lukaku, who failed to ignite the Blues on his £97.5 million ($134m) return seven years after departing for Everton.

So where do the new stars fit in to the Chelsea pay league? You can see all the Chelsea players and their weekly salaries for the 2022-23 season, according to capology.com, an online sports team and player contract website, in the photo gallery above.

Who is the highest paid star at Chelsea?

Raheem Sterling now leads the way at Chelsea, with a weekly wage of £325,000, or £16.9m a year, according to capology.com. That puts him ahead of fellow new recruit Koulibaly and World Cup winner N'Golo Kante.

The top 10 highest paid Chelsea players in 2022-2023

1. Raheem Sterling, £325,000 a week

2. Kalidou Koulibaly, £295,000 a week

3. N'Golo Kante, £290,000 a week

4. Reece James, £250,000 a week

5. Wesley Fofana, £200,000 a week

6. Ben Chilwell, £190,000 a week

7. Cesar Azpilicueta, £180,000 a week

8. Marc Cucurella, £175,000 a week

9. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, £160,000 a week

10= Kai Havertz, £150,000 a week

10= Kepa Arrizabalaga, £150,000 a week

10= Christian Pulisic £150,000 a week