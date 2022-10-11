Sterling and Aubameyang train with Chelsea ahead of AC Milan clash - in pictures

Chelsea manager Graham Potter will be hoping to make it four wins on the spin as his team face AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Blues swept aside Wolves 3-0 at Stamford Bridge to make it two Premier League wins in a row after the previous week's win against Crystal Palace.

Sandwiched between those results was the Champions League victory at home to Milan, when the injury hit Serie A champions were beaten with ease thanks to goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James. An injury to summer signing Fofana was the only downside to what had been an impressive night's work for Potter's side.

That win left Group E nicely poised with FC Red Bull Salzburg top, one point ahead of Chelsea and AC Milan – with the London club second on goal difference – who are themselves a point clear of Dinamo Zagreb.

Milan, meanwhile, bounced back from their defeat at Stamford Bridge by beating Juventus 2-0 to move level on points with Serie A leaders Napoli. Former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori and Brahim Diaz earned Stefano Pioli's side a deserved victory.

And centre-back Tomori says the Rossoneri are determined to set the record straight against Chelsea at the San Siro.

“As a matter of fact I was very angry after the game against Chelsea, so that was my feeling,” said Tomori.

“Of course I was happy and it was very good for me to score the goal [against Juve], but my feeling was still very angry after that performance, and it had to be cancelled out completely.

“Now we have another chance a week after in front of our fans to put that game against Chelsea to bed and hopefully put in a good performance and get a result.”