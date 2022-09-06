Antony shifts focus to Man United's Europa League opener after dream debut - in pictures

Manchester United fans must be pinching themselves as Erik ten Hag's team have gone from a hapless shambles to an unstoppable winning force in the space of just three weeks.

Having started their Premier League campaign with defeats to Brighton and Brentford, the writing seemed to be on the wall after just two games. But a run of four straight wins, including victories against Liverpool and unbeaten Arsenal, has restored belief at Old Trafford.

The revival has coincided with the arrival of several influential players. Antony scored on a dream debut for United as he inspired a 3-1 win that ended Arsenal's perfect start to the Premier League season on Sunday.

The Brazilian was making his first appearance after signing from Ajax in a deal that could rise to €100 million. Midfielder Casemiro, who joined from Real Madrid, was a calming influence coming on as a substitute in the wins against Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal, and will be pushing for a more pivotal role.

Their next assignment is the Europa League, where United begin the campaign against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford on Thursday. Antony and Casemiro were among the players who took part in training at Carrington right after their draining contest against the Gunners.

However, the change in Manchester United's fortunes has not been kind to everyone in the squad. Harry Maguire has been sidelined and is now firmly behind Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the pecking order of centre-backs. Maguire will be hoping to get some minutes against Sociedad, not only to resurrect his United career but also to be in fighting shape for England ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.