Diogo Dalot: Antony showed he can make a difference at Manchester United

Diogo Dalot, 23, has started all six Manchester United games this season, establishing himself at right back ahead of Aaron Wan Bissaka. After United’s 3-1 win at home to Arsenal, the Portuguese international spoke to journalists in the mixed zone.

Another win, four in a row. The first time since April 2021 in the Premier League. A long time coming, but is it important to build momentum?

Yes. This is what we've been working for. To be honest, it's a good moment for us, we want to take this as an opportunity to keep it going, to give motivation to everyone at the club, to the fans as well. But we know that is still a process and we want to keep it going.

Are you feeling that you're playing your best football since you came to Manchester United?

I feel it's been a good moment, individually. Obviously, collectively when you are good, the individuals come afterwards. This is what I've been fighting for to show my level. This is the level that I want to keep for a long time. There's still room for improvement of course and this is what I aim for every single day, to improve what I need to improve, but keep the consistency, keep the level high, because this is the standard of this club.

Why is this happening?

I mean, a lot of work. This is the type of mentality that I want to have. Always searching for ways to improve every single day to help the club, to help the team that needs me and obviously I believe that I'm capable of doing it.

So how was it playing with Antony?

Very good. He showed that in just two or three days that he could come in and make the difference he made with a beautiful goal, a beautiful team goal. And I think is one more player to help. We want to build a very good squad this season and with him I think we’re going to have more quality.

The manager said a few days ago that Antony only had two training sessions with the team. What was he like?

He has the advantage of knowing the way that the manager thinks, he's already adapted to his football side, now he’s adapted to the new teammates. I think you could see in the minutes that he played that he showed some character, showed some desire and I'm sure that everyone will love that. And obviously the quality that he has, the mentality that he has, I think will improve.

It must help that you both speak Portuguese.

It makes it easier when you speak because it comes more naturally, but we want to build a relationship between every player on the pitch and not only on the pitch but in every single training session. We want to keep this coordination between players as much as we can, so whoever is on the pitch we have a good relationship – with Antony or another winger.

Are the players fighting a bit more?

I think it comes from the messages the manager passes to us, but the main point has been from ourselves. To be at this club you have to fight for it, you have to fight for 90 minutes every single game and this is what we are trying to do, then I think the quality will come up. But the basics, the standards of the club are like this and if we continue to do this for a big period of time I think we will get success. But we know it's a marathon, not a sprint, this is going to be a long season and we need all the little points, the wins to build momentum and today was a beautiful afternoon.

You were up against a quality Arsenal side.

We knew this was going to be a tough game. Arsenal, it was not by chance that they won the first five games. Today we showed we needed to be a team to win against such a good team and we deserved the three points.

Bruno Fernandes seems to have rediscovered something. Have you noticed it?

He's a confident player, we know we need to bring everyone up and after the two games we didn't win, we tried to motivate each other a little bit more and you can see it on the pitch. We need to keep going, not only Bruno but everyone will show the quality they have and for the greater good, which is for the team.