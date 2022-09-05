Gabriel Jesus: Arsenal 'frustrated' but will learn and improve after defeat to Man United

Gabriel Jesus has said Arsenal were left feeling "frustrated" after Sunday's defeat to Manchester United but the Brazilian forward insisted they will learn from the match and improve.

Arsenal's perfect start to the Premier League season came to an end at Old Trafford, going down 3-1 to a rejuvenated United side who have now won four games in a row following a disastrous start that comprised successive defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

Brazilian winger Antony opened the scoring on his debut, days after his high-profile move from Ajax, and while Bukayo Saka levelled for Arsenal on the hour, a Marcus Rashford double secured maximum points for the hosts.

It was a match that Arsenal dominated from a possession standpoint, controlling more than 60 percent of the ball, while creating several chances that could have seen them return to London with at least a point.

"The feeling is frustration because we controlled the game and when we concede the first two goals, we were better than them," Jesus said. "But now is the time to learn from it and improve.

"We are doing so well this season but there are still things to improve for everyone, as individuals and as a team. Everyone is together and we stick together until the end.

"We came to play against a strong opponent and it’s always hard, it’s the Premier League. So we are not happy because, in my opinion, we could win today because we played so much better. But that’s football. They have quality as well and then if you don’t go there and kill, you are going to have a big problem - and that’s what happened today."

Jesus has hit the ground running since joining Arsenal from Manchester City in the summer. The 25-year-old Brazil international has contributed three goals and three assists from his first six matches, and forms part of an exciting young attack which also features 21-year-old Saka, Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard, 23, and fellow Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, 21.

His best first-half moment was a 32nd minute save from Martinelli – three minutes after a save with his feet from same player.

The average age of Arsenal's starting line-up at Old Trafford was 23.5, pointing to a clear policy of favouring and promoting youth, although that could come at the expense of experience. Jesus has no such concerns and is convinced the defeat to United will prove to be a minor setback.

"If you look at our team, you can see we are still young. It is the youngest team in the league, in the toughest league of the world," he said. "We are playing so good and then we play against an opponent who is young as well, but we have to learn from it.

"We have to stick together and improve as a team and don’t think about this [match], this one is gone. We have to learn and then do better next time. We are playing so well, but no one is perfect. No team in the world is perfect and we have to play to try to score and don’t concede.

"That’s football and we are doing this, but sometimes the opponent has quality as well. I think now it is our challenge to improve a lot of things, and come back strong."

Arsenal are next in action on Thursday when they begin their Europa League campaign away to FC Zurich, before returning to Premier League duty on Sunday with a home game against Everton.