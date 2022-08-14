De Gea says Manchester United stars will 'put our lives on the games' after horror start

David de Gea insists Manchester United’s players will "put our lives on the games" in an attempt to put their horror start to the season behind them.

United slumped to the foot of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years after the embarrassing 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

Even new manager Erik ten Hag questioned his players’ attitude as he sifted through the wreckage of back-to-back losses.

Goalkeeper De Gea fronted up to the TV cameras to apologise for his role in Brentford’s first two goals.

He later spoke to the club website and vowed that the players would do everything to turn things around – starting with a visit from Liverpool a week on Monday.

“It’s difficult to be honest,” said the Spaniard. “It’s still tough moments. I say this many times, but I know the lads, and everyone is working hard.

“I’m working hard, the manager’s working really hard, so that’s the beginning.

“We made a big change so these are just the first games. We need to improve a lot, listen to what the manager wants and of course start to win games.

“It doesn’t matter who we play against. We need to prepare for the game very well. We have a long week.

“It’s going to be tough, of course, after this defeat. But let’s put our lives in training, put our lives on the games, and let’s play for the badge and our pride.”

Ten Hag said after the game: "Brentford were more hungry. We conceded goals from individual mistakes. You can't have a tactical plan but then put it in the bin."

De Gea let Josh Dasilva’s long-range shot squirm through his hands for the opener and his ill-advised pass to Christian Eriksen gifted Mathias Jensen the second.

Ben Mee headed in the third after United failed to deal with a corner and Bryan Mbeumo hit a slick fourth from Ivan Toney’s ball, all in the first 35 minutes.

Eriksen was booed by a section of the Bees fans on his return to the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Dane enjoyed a fine spell with Brentford last season as he came back to football after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, but then opted to join United this summer.

Bees boss Thomas Frank said: “I understand fans, how they can react. Personally, I think we as a club should show class, respect and integrity throughout every action we do.

“Of course, there is the banter when you can sing a little bit, but booing a player? That’s not class, that’s not me. If fans want to do that, I won’t say it’s fine, but I would never do it.”