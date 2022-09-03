Antony trains with new Manchester United teammates ahead of Arsenal clash - in pictures

Erik ten Hag said he is yet to decide whether Brazil forward Antony will make his Manchester United debut during Sunday's high-voltage clash against Premier League table-toppers Arsenal.

United signed Antony on a five-year contract for a reported £86 million which could rise to more than £100m with various add-ons. The Brazil international - who played under Ten Hag at Ajax - has taken part in his first team training session.

"He did his first training [on Thursday], so an individual session," Ten Hag said earlier. "On Friday, a team session and on Saturday we have a team session, so I will think about it and then we will take a decision."

United endured a terrible start to the season, suffering chastening defeats to Brighton and Brentford. However, Ten Hag's side have turned things around with three wins in a row, including Thursday's 1-0 victory at Leicester.

The Red Devils have spent heavily in the transfer window, hoping to infuse fresh life into a dispirited Old Trafford.

Apart from Antony, United signed Casemiro for £60m from Real Madrid and Lisandro Martinez from Ajax for £56m.

Ten Hag named an unchanged side for United's last two games, leaving Casemiro on the bench alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Brazil midfielder Casemiro is yet to make his first start since joining from Real Madrid and his compatriot Antony is waiting to discover if he will be in the same situation.

Ten Hag also secured a less expensive deal as the transfer window closed on Thursday. Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka arrived on a season-long loan to serve as back-up to David de Gea. He took part in training on Friday as United prepared to face the Gunners, who have won all five of their opening games.