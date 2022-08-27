Casemiro on bench as Manchester United take on Southampton - in pictures

Manchester United's new signing Casemiro was named on the bench for the clash against Southampton on Saturday.

Casemiro moved from Real Madrid to Old Trafford in a £60 million deal and was presented to fans prior to Monday's match against Liverpool, which the Red Devils famously won 2-1 despite mounting troubles on and off the pitch.

"Casemiro is fit. He did all of the training sessions. He trained first individually and in the last days, he trained with the team," Ten Hag has said earlier.

"The spirit was already good but now it's even better [after Monday's victory]. But it's only one game, so we have to build further, we have to develop and everyone is aware of that.

"We need to have a high standard. It's a demand to the group. Now they see what the reward is, so we have to match the runs in and out of possession. We need runs and movement if you want to dictate a game."

However, Anthony Martial was ruled out with an Achilles injury. France striker Martial missed the first two Premier League matches with a hamstring complaint.

Martial's absence underlines the paucity of attacking options for Ten Hag aside from Cristiano Ronaldo, who is reportedly keen to leave the club.