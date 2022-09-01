Manchester United’s revival gathers pace with victory at Leicester

Jadon Sancho maintained Manchester United’s Premier League revival as his winner sunk struggling Leicester 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night.

The England forward fired United into fifth position in the table, six points behind leaders Arsenal, and marked the first time United have recorded three straight league wins since April 2021 as they rediscover their momentum after a nightmare start to the season.

"It was a great team goal and I am happy to get the three points for the team," goalscorer Sancho told BT Sport.

"I have gotten to know the players a lot more after missing pre-season last year and I am really happy to score.

"We hoped to start the season with two wins but that woke us up and I am happy to get the third win today."

Manager Erik ten Hag now has the chance to end Arsenal’s 100 per cent record when they visit Old Trafford on Sunday.

"It is another step forward so I am happy with that," said Ten Hag.

"We showed good team spirit. We had 11 players the on pitch who fought for each other and scored a lovely team goal.

"Still, there is improvements to make but that is normal at this stage of the season.

"There were many spaces that we did not exploit that well. With better decisions we should have scored a second goal. We have to be more ruthless, but, as I said there is room for improvement."

Leicester, meanwhile, remain bottom and winless from their opening five games with growing concern over how to salvage the season already.

It has been disrupted by Wesley Fofana’s move to Chelsea, the inability to shift squad players and financial restrictions which have limited their spending ability.

Aside from a brief spell after the restart the Foxes struggled again and United always had a hold of the game.

Coach Brendan Rodgers has not lost four straight league games for 10 years – when Swansea manager – but that became a reality after 23 minutes.

United had enjoyed a controlled opening without piling on consistent pressure but they quickly seized the initiative when Leicester lost their way.

It was initially a decent kick by Danny Ward but it was quickly returned to Bruno Fernandes by Diogo Dalot with Luke Thomas woefully out of position.

The United skipper had time to pick out Marcus Rashford and the striker then played a cute ball for Sancho to run on to, round Ward and net his second goal of the season.

It was slick by the visitors but underlined the defensive problems Leicester have struggled with this season, having only managed to keep a clean sheet against League Two side Stockport.

Leicester's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall told BT Sport: "We are disappointed and frustrated. Endeavour and hard work is there but we lacked that final bit of quality.

"We pushed to try to get the equaliser but it didn't come. We are just aching for the first win and then we can kick on.

"The lads gave everything and we were just frustrated not to get anything out of the game.

"No-one hates to lose more than me, but we are hoping we soon click and then confidence will rise because we know how dangerous we can be.

"We know we can do better and when we get that win we can go to the next level.

"We are putting in good performances but it is deadly in this league if you are leaking goals at the back and not taking your chances up front. It's fragile but still early doors."