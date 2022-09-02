Jadon Sancho: 'We knew we had to wake up after the Brentford game'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes Jadon Sancho can become more prolific following his winner against Leicester City.

The England international was also on the scoresheet in last month's 2-1 win against Liverpool, which kick-started a run of three successive wins for United following a troubled start to the Premier League.

We spoke to the United winger following Thursday night's game at the King Power Stadium.

Sum up your start to the season and your goal threat at the moment

Yeah it has been good. The most important thing is the team playing well. When the team plays well individual moments come to light. I just have to keep up this and hopefully I will.

The turnaround from the Brentford game has been very impressive. What has been said behind closed doors?

We stuck to the game plan as the manager wanted and in every training session we’re working hard to get better and better — so that’s what we’re doing.

There’s maybe a lack of goals in this team at the moment. Do you feel that you can add those goals to your game?

Yes of course. As a forward you always want to create and score goals, I want to help my team, to score and assist.

Do you set yourself targets in terms of goals and assists?

I do have my own targets but I won’t share them.

How do you feel you are combining with the other players up front?

We’re training more together and as you saw from pre-season we’re playing well together. We’re playing in the style which the manager wants. Everyone is loving it at the moment.

You’re finishing some great moves off.

The style of play in training is what we’re working on. Some of that you see, some of it is the intelligence of our players, creating and knowing each other well.

Do you feel more freedom under Erik ten Hag than you did previously?

I would say more information, a clearer plan and what to do, especially in some areas of the pitch. Definitely.

That’s the first time there has been three straight United wins since April last year. It’s a long time …

It is a long tine, but every week is going to be a tough and we have to be ready and hopefully keep up this momentum.

That running session after Brentford, what did you all think about it?

We had to do it, we shouldn’t be losing like this, everyone took it as extra running and more fitness and after that we just got on with it.

Do you feel like it might be a decisive day in the season?

Definitely. We knew we had to wake up after the Brentford game, we’ve got three wins in a row now and we have to keep this up and hopefully keep getting some more wins.

Defence?

The defence is playing well, but it’s not just the defence it’s everyone on the pitch, everyone is putting in 100 per cent, we’re working on this on the training pitch and we have to keep giving 100 per cent to get the results.

What are the new players like?

Very good, Casa [Casemiro] has a lot of experience, Licha [Lisandro Martinez], Argentinian, crazy guy, but he’s someone that we needed.

Varane is in form.

100 per cent, he brings a lot of strength, courage, and team spirit, playing with these guys is very nice.

Are these your best moments since joining the club?

I would say I’ve still got more to come, but I feel good, I feel like I’m in a good place at the moment on and off the pitch.

You face a heavyweight clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

They’ve won five out of five so we know Arsenal are going to be a tough game, we’re going to have to be ready, I’m sure the boys will recover now and be ready for Sunday