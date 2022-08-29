Haaland, Kane and Firmino lead prolific XI: Premier League team of the week

It was a Premier League week in which strikers earned most of the headlines, led by an inspired display from Roberto Firmino in Liverpool's record-equalling 9-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Brazilian striker scored twice and got a hat-trick of assists as the Reds earned their first win of the season. In terms of a response from their 2-1 defeat at Manchester United, it was about as emphatic is it could get.

The weekend started with United claiming back-to-back wins, grinding past Southampton 1-0 at St Mary's Stadium, courtesy of Bruno Fernandes' goal, to end a run of of seven straight Premier League away defeats.

At the traditional Saturday afternoon kick-off time, champions Manchester City recovered from being 2-0 down to Crystal Palace at halftime to win 4-2, thanks in no small part to an Erling Haaland hat-trick, while Brentford and Everton played out a 1-1 draw, and Brighton beat Leeds United 1-0.

Chelsea bounced back from their shock defeat to Leeds to beat Leicester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, despite being reduced to 10 men after Conor Gallagher's red card. Raheem Sterling scored his first Chelsea goals to ensure a much-needed win for Thomas Tuchel's side.

In Saturday's late game, Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the season by beating Fulham 2-1 at the Emirates, recovering from falling behind to Aleksandar Mitrovic's opener with goals from Martin Odegaard and defender Gabriel.

On Sunday, West Ham registered their first win of the season, defeating struggling Aston Villa 1-0 at Villa Park, before Allan Saint-Maximin scored a screamer for Newcastle United to earn a late 1-1 draw against Wolves. In the final game of the round, Harry Kane scored twice and missed a penalty as Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the City Ground.

