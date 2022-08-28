Chelsea v Leicester ratings: Sterling 9, Silva 8; Justin 7, Vardy 5

Raheem Sterling’s first goals for Chelsea gave the 10-man Blues a 2-1 victory over winless Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

Sterling’s second-half double proved decisive at Stamford Bridge as the hosts overcame the early sending off of England midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Sterling struck in the 47th minute, the former Manchester City forward's shot deflecting off Daniel Amartey into the net. He doubled his tally in the 63rd minute as he tapped in from Reece James' cross before Barnes squeezed in a low shot three minutes later.

But Leicester struck back in the 66th minute when Harvey Barnes exchanged passes with Jamie Vardy and drove an angled shot past keeper Edouard Mendy at his near post.

Leicester pushed for an equaliser and Mendy was forced into saves from Barnes and Vardy, who also shot into the side netting. Substitute Ayoze Perez hit the bar late on.

"It was needed. We need him to score, it's what he does and he will score," manager Thomas Tuchel said of Sterling's contribution.

"I could feel he wasn't happy, he wants to score more and have more chances. So we played in a more aggressive shape in the first half for 25 minutes and then we are a man down, so we needed him to step up.

"He did, and he did what he always does. He will score, I'm convinced, and he will create chances.

"The goals were crucial today because they gave us belief and the boost that it was possible. They were responsible for the win."

