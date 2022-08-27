Liverpool smash nine past Bournemouth to equal biggest Premier League win

Liverpool registered their first win of the season in the most emphatic fashion as they equalled the record for the biggest ever Premier League victory with a 9-0 thrashing of newly promoted Bournemouth on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's men were just pipped to last season's title and began the new campaign slowly, with surprise draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace compounded by Monday's loss at rivals Manchester United.

Read more Manchester United continue revival as Bruno Fernandes sinks Southampton

Scott Parker warned of a backlash and his Bournemouth side could do nothing to prevent an Anfield humiliation.

Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz both scored twice with strikes from Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabio Carvalho and a Chris Mepham own goal completing the scoring.

Liverpool's victory matched Manchester United's 9-0 win over Ipswich in 1995. United defeated Southampton by the same score last year, while Leicester also won 9-0 at Southampton in 2019.

💯 Reds goals for Bobby Firmino! 😍 pic.twitter.com/mZq3kQJaxi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 27, 2022

Firmino, starting in place of suspended summer signing Darwin Nunez, produced a stunning first-half display, which began with Diaz heading home his clipped cross within three minutes of kick-off.

Two goals inside the opening six minutes from Diaz and Elliot set the stage for a one-sided affair at Anfield.

A stunning strike from England full-back Alexander Arnold which arrowed into the top corner gave Liverpool a three-goal lead in the 28th minute before Firmino got in on the act with a fourth three minutes later.

Soon, Liverpool had a fifth before the interval as Van Dijk headed home from a corner, before Mepham's own goal sank the visitors' hopes further.

A close-range finish from Firmino kept the goals coming, with substitute Carvalho's finish letting the home fans dream of a record-breaking afternoon.

It was a stunning response from Liverpool after their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United and it was managed without star scorer Mohamed Salah getting on the scoresheet.

"Each manager in the world is a fantastic entertainer when you win football games. When you have to answer questions after you lose a game and try to find explanations, it sounds like excuses or whatever," Klopp said after the win.

"We were not happy with the way we played. We had good moments in nearly all the games where we showed things which we are strong at, and other things where we have to improve.

"You get this early goal and you get the second. And we kept going, scored different goals but always with the same purpose: keep going, put them under pressure, don't stop.

"At half-time it was important that we, again, keep going because it's early in the season."

Meanwhile, Chelsea overcame the early sending off of Conor Gallagher to beat Leicester 2-1 at Stamford Bridge behind two goals from Raheem Sterling.

Also, Brighton beat Leeds 1-0 and Brentford drew at home against Everton 1-1.