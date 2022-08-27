Manchester United continue revival as Bruno Fernandes sinks Southampton

Manchester United continued their revival as Bruno Fernandes secured a hard-fought 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's team have secured successive league victories for the first time since February after embarrassing defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

While not as brilliant as against Liverpool, United did what was asked of them. Fernandes netted with a composed strike early in the second half and the Portugal midfielder's first goal this season lifted United temporarily into sixth place.

The result halted their seven-match losing streak on the road stretching back to last season.

With an unchanged lineup after their 2-1 win against Liverpool, United should have gone ahead in the 19th minute but were denied by Gavin Bazunu and Armel Bella-Kotchap, who kept out Anthony Elanga and Christian Eriksen from close range.

Bella-Kotchap nearly gave Southampton the lead after bringing down a James Ward-Prowse corner only to blaze his shot over the bar on the half-hour mark.

United began strongly after the break and their pressure told in the 55th minute when Fernandes, leading the side in the absence of Harry Maguire, scored with a low volley from the edge of the box after being expertly fed by Diogo Dalot.

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again consigned to the bench and was largely anonymous when he came on for the last 20 minutes. United fans did, however, get to see new signing Casemiro for the first time.

The Brazilian helped United close out the win as the midfielder made his debut in a 10-minute substitute appearance following his move from Real Madrid.

Fernandes admitted Manchester United had to suffer for the win.

He told BT Sport: "We knew playing at Southampton is not easy. We have experienced that already. We did a great game, we know sometimes you have to suffer. Well done to us, great job. It's a massive three points for us.

"It's important, one win doesn't win the league, two wins doesn't win the league. We have to carry on for the rest of the season. This is what this club demands. All the players know that, after Liverpool everyone could feel it.

"We set the standard so we have to carry on and go with this standard and, if we can, improve it."