Real Madrid train for Juventus friendly in Los Angeles - in pictures

Real Madrid will be hoping to conclude their US tour on a high when they take on Juventus in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday evening (Sunday morning UAE time).

Madrid lost the 'clasico' to Barcelona 1-0 before drawing their friendly against Club America in what has been a difficult build-up to the 2022-23 season.

Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard were on target but the Spanish giants were held 2-2 by Mexican side Club America.

Former Real Madrid player Alvaro Fidalgo's 82nd-minute penalty denied Real victory in a game played on a makeshift surface at Oracle Park, home of MLB side San Francisco Giants.

America took the lead with a shock early goal after just five minutes, as Henry Martin latched onto a shot by Miguel Layun and helped it into the net. But Real responded with an equaliser from Benzema after 22 minutes.

The France international surged towards the penalty area and played a neat one-two with Marco Asensio before curling a low finish into the bottom right-hand corner past Guillermo Ochoa.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti made wholesale changes at half-time, with seven substitutions, which included Benzema making way for Rodrygo and Asensio coming off for Hazard.

Hazard did not take long to make an impact, converting a 55th-minute spot kick after America defender Salvador Reyes was adjudged to have fouled Lucas Vazquez in the box.

Hazard's penalty looked like settling a drab encounter but America got back on level terms eight minutes from time when Vinicius made the slightest of contact with Fidalgo just inside the area.

Fidalgo, who started his professional career with Real Madrid's B team but did not graduate to the senior squad, stepped up to convert the penalty.

Madrid players were busy training for the important match against Juve at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles. Former Real star Gareth Bale, who now plays for Los Angeles FC in the MLS, attended Madrid's training session at the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.

Juventus, meanwhile, suffered a pre-season injury blow with the news that midfielder Paul Pogba is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Pogba, 29, has suffered a knee injury and is a serious doubt for start of the new Serie A season.

The match between Real Madrid and Juventus will be played 6am Sunday morning (UAE time).

Real begin their season with the Super Cup against Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt on August 10 before starting their La Liga title defence away to Almeria on August 14.