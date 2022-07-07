Real Madrid star Karim Benzema visits Dubai Police Officers' Club to meet fans

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema visited the Dubai Police Officers' Club on Tuesday to meet his fans.

He and his son are in the Emirates on holiday.

The French striker, 34, who has more than 90 international caps and has made more than 600 appearances for Real Madrid since moving from Lyon in 2009, was given a tour of the Al Jadaf club, police said.

Benzema posted a video on his Twitter account of his son boarding the plane to Dubai. He also shared a video on Instagram in which he enjoys the city with his son.

Col Hareb Al Shamsi of Dubai Police welcomed the player and presented him with a commemorative shield.

The visit is part of the Dubai Visitors are Always Welcome programme organised by the Tourist Police Department. This is in collaboration with the Dubai Economy and Tourism Department, Dubai Sports Council, and the Dubai Film and TV Commission.

Read More Benzema the highest scoring Frenchman ahead of Henry and Papin

He met a group of fans, signed T-shirts, and took photos.

Benzema began his career at French club Lyon, scoring 66 goals from 2004 to 2009 before a €41 million ($41.7m) move to Real Madrid.

In more than a decade in Spain, Benzema helped Madrid win a host of trophies, including three La Liga championships, and four Champions League titles. With 311 goals, he is third on the club's top scorers list, behind only Raul's 323 goals and Cristiano Ronaldo's 450.

Karim Benzema surpasses Thierry Henry as highest scoring Frenchman - in pictures