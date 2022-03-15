Benzema the highest scoring Frenchman ahead of Henry, Papin and these greats - in pictures

Karin Benzema overtook the great Thierry Henry as the highest scoring Frenchman in world football with a brace against Mallorca on Monday.

The Real Madrid scored his 412th goal for clubs and country with a header to move past former Arsenal and Barcelona star Henry and then converted a penalty to bring up goal No 413 and seal a 3-0 win.

The 34-year-old began his career at French club Lyon, scoring 66 goals in from 2004 to 2009 before earning a €41 million move to Real Madrid.

In more than a decade in Spain, Benzema has helped Madrid win a host of trophies, including three La Liga championships, and four Champions Leagues. He is third on the club's all-time top scorers list (311 goals), behind only Raul (323) and Cristiano Ronaldo (450).

Benzema was recalled to the French national team last year after five years in the wilderness for his alleged part in blackmailing French teammate Mathieu Valbuena. In 96 caps, Benzema has scored 36 times.

Above is a picture gallery of other famous French goalscorers including Henry, Just Fontaine and Kylian Mbappe. Although not official, it shows how impressive Benzema's goalscoring exploits are when compared to those of some of his countrymen.

