Benzema scores stunner but Real Madrid held to draw by Club America - in pictures

Karim Benzema marked his first appearance of Real Madrid's pre-season tour of the United States with a stunning goal on Tuesday night but it was not enough to prevent the Spanish champions from being held to a 2-2 draw by Club America at Oracle Park.

Benzema, a late arrival for pre-season after being granted extended leave, showed why his manager Carlo Ancelotti described him as the "best player in the world" with a superb equaliser after Henry Martin had given Club America a surprise fifth-minute lead.

Receiving the ball from Toni Kroos on the edge of the area, Benzema played a quick one-two with Marco Asensio before unleashing a low, first-time curling effort beyond outstretched Club America goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Benzema then went close to scoring a second, showing quick feet to slip through two defenders before his shot scraped the outside of the post.

Real Madrid continued to pile on the pressure in search of the lead, and Antonio Rudiger should have done better with a free header, while Eden Hazard should at least have hit the target after connecting with Federico Valverde's low cross.

The European champions finally got the goal their dominance deserved in the 55th minute, Hazard converting from the penalty spot after Lucas Vasquez was fouled inside the area.

Dani Ceballos had a great chance to make it 3-1 after Vasquez dummied a pass from Eduardo Camavinga, leaving the Spanish midfielder clear through on goal but his effort was hit straight at substitute goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez.

Aurelien Tchouameni, signed this summer from Monaco, also had a good opportunity to extend Madrid's advantage, only for Jimenez to produce a strong save from his low shot on the edge of the area.

Real Madrid were made to pay for failing to take those chances when Alvaro Fidalgo, who came through the Real youth academy, won and converted a penalty after being tripped by Vinicius Tobias.

Madrid went in search of the winner but had to settle for a draw in San Francisco.

The Spanish giants, who began their pre-season with a defeat to rivals Barcelona, complete their US tour against Juventus on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Ancelotti's side begin their season with the European Super Cup against Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt on August 10 before starting their La Liga title defence way to Almeria on August 14.

