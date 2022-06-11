Real Madrid win race to sign £85m France star Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni for a reported fee of more than £85 million ($105m).

Tchouameni, 22, who had been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris St Germain, has agreed a six-year deal with the Spanish champions and will undergo a medical on Tuesday.

A Real Madrid statement read: “Real Madrid CF and AS Monaco have agreed on the transfer of the player Aurelien Tchouameni, who will be linked to the club for the next six seasons.

“Next Tuesday, June 14, at 12:00 at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Aurelien Tchouameni as a new Real Madrid player will take place after the corresponding medical examination. Aurelien Tchouameni will then appear before the media.”

Tchouameni was voted young player of the year in Ligue 1 last season after making 46 appearances in all competitions for Monaco, who he helped to a third-placed finish.

He has established himself in Didier Deschamps’ France squad ahead of the World Cup finals in Qatar, starting in all three of their Nations League games this month. The former Bordeaux playmaker has won 10 caps since making his Les Bleus debut in September.

Tchouameni made 95 appearances in total for Monaco during two-and-a-half seasons following his transfer from Bordeaux in January 2020.

Madrid have also signed Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger ahead of the new season but missed out on PSG's Kylian Mbappe last month as he decided to stay in the French capital.