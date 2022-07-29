Mohamed Salah wears special sensors during training for Man City clash - in pictures

Liverpool ramped up their preparations for the new season as players hit the training ground for Saturday's Community Shield match against Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's team had an indifferent pre-season, with a heavy defeat to Manchester United and 1-0 loss to RB Salzburg marking the start and end of their build-up to the 2022-23 campaign.

However, it was not all despair as new signing Darwin Nunez scored four of Liverpool's five goals in a big win over German side RB Leipzig.

The Reds brought striker Nunez to Anfield from Benfica last month for a transfer fee which could rise to €100 million. And he will be expected to quickly fill the void left after the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

Klopp admitted the team is not where it should be, ahead of the match against Premier League champions City in the traditional curtain-raiser to the English top-flight season at the King Power Stadium.

“We want to be ready for Saturday but it will be a big fight because we are not at our best. The only good news is City are in the same situation,” Klopp said.

During training, Mohamed Salah was seen wearing special sensors on his head as Liverpool tried to get the most out of the session.

The club have been involved with German neuroscience company neuro11 since last season, with Klopp even crediting the advanced analytics and data from the device for helping in-game set-piece situations, including penalties.

Liverpool successfully converted all 11 spot-kicks during the League Cup final shoot-out win over Chelsea at Wembley last term.

They will need every bit of help this weekend as the team will be without Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota. Goalkeeper Alisson has been struggling with an abdominal issue while Portugal forward Jota is out with a hamstring injury.

Klopp's team finished one point behind City in the Premier League last season.

