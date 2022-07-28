Manchester City player salaries 2022/23: Who are the highest paid stars at Etihad Stadium?

Manchester City's unprecedented run of success continued last season as they won their fourth Premier League title in five seasons, just pipping Liverpool on the final day.

It has been a remarkable few years under manager Pep Guardiola, and he has no intention of letting up as he chases more silverware, with new striker Erling Haaland brought in to bolster their attack.

Haaland joined City from Borussia Dortmund for €55 million in one of the most high-profile transfers of the summer. Despite only recently turning 22, he is already regarded as one of world football's leading strikers having scored 61 goals in 66 Bundesliga appearances and 23 goals in just 19 Champions League games.

So how does Haaland fit into the City pay league? You can see all the City players and their weekly salaries for the 2022/23 season, according to capology.com, an online sports team and player contract website, in the photo gallery above.

Who is the highest paid star at Manchester City?

Belgian midfield star Kevin de Bruyne leads the way with a weekly wage of £400,000, or £20.8m a year, according to capology.com. That puts him ahead of Haaland and Jack Grealish.

The top 10 highest-paid Manchester City players in 2022/23

1. Kevin de Bruyne, £400,000 a week

2. Erling Haaland, £350,000 a week

3. Jack Grealish, £300,000 a week

4. John Stones, £250,000 a week

5. Rodri, £180,000 a week

6. Ruben Dias, £160,000 a week

7. Bernardo Silva, £150,000 a week

8. Ilkay Gundogan, £140,000 a week

9= Aymeric Laporte, £120,000 a week

9= Riyad Mahrez, £120,000 a week