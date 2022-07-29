Benzema, Rudiger and Hazard train with Real Madrid ahead of Juve friendly - in pictures

Real Madrid continue their preparations for the new season this weekend when the European champions take on Juventus in California.

Carlo Ancelotti's side started late with their pre-season games and have only played two matches – a 1-0 defeat against old rivals Barcelona in the Las Vegas clasico and a 2-2 draw with Club America in San Francisco.

Karim Benzema, who was not involved in the Clasico defeat, played the opening 45 minutes against the Mexicans, finding the back of the net in the 22nd minute.

“Even without many training sessions, he has arrived well and is doing well. He can still get even closer to his level,” said manager Ancelotti of his star striker and top scorer last season.

“I think it was a better match than the first one. We struggled at the start of the game since they're in better rhythm, but we had more intensity in the second half.

“It was a more roll and roll second half. [Dani] Ceballos and [Eduardo] Camavinga did well, bringing a lot of energy with the ball.”

Next up for the La Liga champions will be Serie A side Juve at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

Real begin their season with the European Super Cup against Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt on August 10 before starting their La Liga title defence away to Almeria on August 14.

Los Blancos have only made two new signings this summer, bringing in Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco and Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea.

