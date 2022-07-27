Dembele scores twice as Barcelona and Juventus play out entertaining draw - in pictures

Ousmane Dembele and Moise Kean both scored two goals each as Barcelona and Juventus played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday night.

French forward Dembele, who recently signed a new two-year contract, opened the scoring for Barca in the 34th minute with a stunning individual effort, slaloming between Juan Cuadrado and Sandro before unleashing a shot past Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Cuadrado made immediate amends for Juve when, five minutes later, the Colombian wing-back set up Kean with a pinpoint low cross, allowing the Italian striker to finish from close range.

However, parity only lasted another five minutes and Cuadrado was again involved as Dembele turned the Juventus player inside out with a nutmeg and then cut past Manuel Locatelli to shoot beyond Szczesny and restore Barca's lead.

Dembele almost turned provider moments before halftime when his clever pass found Franck Kessie inside the area, but the Ivorian midfielder's effort was turned behind by the rushing Szczesny.

Barcelona had another chance to extend their lead shortly after the break when substitute Raphinha fired a strong shot directly at Juve goalkeeper Mattia Perin.

The Catalans were soon made to pay as Kean scored his second in the 52nd minute, the Italian tucking away a rebound after deft approach play by Denis Zakaria and Manuel Locatelli.

The chances kept coming at both ends of the pitch and Barcelona came closest to claiming the lead after hitting the woodwork twice in a matter of seconds on 68 minutes. Raphinha rattled the crossbar with a curling free kick and from the rebound Ansu Fati's curling shot from the edge of the area cannoned back off the post.

Gavi then had a late chance to seal the victory for Barcelona but his first-time back-heel was well saved by Perin before the Juve stopper quickly smothered Memphis Depay's attempt to pounce on the rebound.

Lewandowski drew another blank on his second appearance since joining Barca from Bayern Munich, but the Polish striker had a couple of good chances to get off the mark. In the seventh minute, Lewandowski saw his strike sail just over the crossbar and in the 58th his glancing header also went narrowly over.

