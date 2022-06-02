Antonio Rudiger leaves Chelsea for Real Madrid on free transfer

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has completed a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The German signed a four-year deal with the Spanish champions after rejecting Chelsea's offer of a new contract. His current Stamford Bridge deal comes to an end this month.

The 29-year-old moved to Chelsea five years ago from Italian club Roma for £29 million and has made 133 appearances for the London club, scoring nine goals.

He won the FA Cup in his first season, followed by the Europa League in 2019 and the Champions League in 2021.

The centre-back caught the eye of many of Europe's top clubs with his powerful performances during Chelsea's run to this season's Champions League quarter-finals - in which the Blues were narrowly beaten by Real Madrid.

A statement on Chelsea's website read: "We bid farewell to Antonio Rudiger as he departs Stamford Bridge with his Chelsea contract expiring, bringing to a close his five trophy-filled years with the club.

"The German defender has left the Blues to join Real Madrid, having played a huge role in our successes in recent seasons.

"Rudiger lifted the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup with Chelsea, playing a crucial role in all those triumphs at the heart of our defence."

The Germany international said on Instagram: "I'm proud to announce that I'll be joining @RealMadrid.

"I'm super excited for all the challenges ahead and can't wait to play my first games for this huge club."