All-time top Premier League goalscorers at each club: Kane, Lukaku, Shearer - in pictures

After signing a new three-year contract this summer, Mohamed Salah will have his sights set on more honours at Liverpool next season.

The Egyptian played a key role in the Merseyside's club's attempt to win an unprecedented quadruple last time round.

Liverpool and Salah lifted the League Cup and FA Cup but could only finish runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League.

On the individual front, Salah won both the Professional Footballers' Association and Football Writers' Association Player of the Year Awards, as well sharing the Premier League Golden Boot with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min.

This season could also see the 30-year-old take over from Robbie Fowler as Liverpool's all-time Premier League top scorer. Salah needs just three more to leapfrog Steven Gerrard and 11 to beat Fowler's total.

