Premier League clubs' record scorers: Ronaldo, Salah, Kane - in pictures

This season's race for the Premier League Golden Boot award is already looking like a potential thriller after some of big-money signings made during the summer.

Reigning champions Manchester City won the battle to secure the signature of striker Erling Haaland who moved from German side Borussia Dortmund.

And the 22-year-old Norwegian was quickly off the mark for Pep Gaurdiola's side with the winning goal in City's pre-season win over Bayern Munich.

Liverpool, who finished as season as runners-up to City, have also been in the market for a powerful attacker and brought in Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Nunez made an even bigger impression than Haaland's in Liverpool's friendly victory over RB Leipzig when the 23-year-old bagged four goals.

Last season, the Golden Boot was shared between Nunez's new teammate Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min, with both finishing with 23 goals for their respective clubs.

