Record buys for each Premier League club: Nunez, Grealish, Lukaku - in pictures

It has been the usual hectic summer in the Premier League transfer market, but there has only been one club that has beaten their all-time record fee paid out for a player.

At the end of 2017, Liverpool agreed to fork out £75 million ($90.4m) for Southampton centre-half Virgil van Dijk, which was a club high that would last until this June.

This time, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was strengthening his attack by agreeing a deal for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez that could eventually reach £85 million.

“This is super news, really super news,” said the German coach after the news was announced. “I’m very grateful to everyone at the club for making it happen. We’ve shown decisiveness and ambition in equal measure.

“Darwin is a wonderful player; already really good but so much potential to get even better. That’s why it’s so exciting, to be honest. His age, his desire, his hunger to be even better than he currently is. His belief in our project and what we are looking to do as a club.

“He is as excited by us as we are by him, which makes for a great relationship, when you appreciate each other’s strengths. That is certainly the case here. He thinks we suit him and we believe he is the right fit for us – so let’s do it.”

Nunez appears to have hit the ground running at Anfield, banging in four goals in their pre-season friendly win over RB Leipzig last week.

“We always think that if you pay a lot of money then the players feel no pressure or whatever,” said Klopp after the match.

“They are all completely normal human beings and the first touch is not perfect then all of a sudden … This generation of players read social media, which is really not smart, but they do.

“All of a sudden you get in a rush and these kinds of things. That's the best way obviously to stop all these discussions.”

