Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min: Premier League Golden Boot winners 2021/22 - in pictures

As fitting for what was a dramatic finale to the Premier League campaign, the race for this season's Golden Boot award also went down to the wire.

While Manchester City became champions again thanks to an incredible comeback against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, second-place Liverpool would at least have more joy in the battle for the top goalscorer's crown.

Reds striker Mohamed Salah was on target again in their win against Wolves at Anfield which meant the Egyptian would finish joint-top scorer with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min.

Spurs' South Korean forward bagged two late goals at Carrow Road as Antonio Conte's side thrashed relegated Norwich City 5-0 to seal a Champions League spot for next season.

“It's incredible to have this award,” said Son, who became the first player other than Harry Kane to finish as Spurs' top league scorer since Emmanuel Adebayor in 2013-14.

“I can't believe it,” said Son. “I got really emotional. I dreamt of it as a child. Literally it's my in hands. I can't believe it.

“Until my goal, I was really frustrated that I missed big chances. I told the players I missed the easiest chances and scored one of the toughest tones. I didn't give up. I wanted to score today. The team helped me a lot at half-time. They wanted to help me, you could see it today.”

Salah would also finish top of this season's assists chart and will now turn his attention to Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid as Liverpool look to secure trophy No 3, with the League Cup and FA Cup already safely in the bag.

You can see the list of top goalscorers and goal providers in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.