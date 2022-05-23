Liverpool vs Wolves player ratings: Thiago 8, Mane 8; Neto 7, Jimenez 7

Jurgen Klopp was proud but disappointed after seeing his Liverpool side miss out on the Premier League title by the narrowest of margins.

A rollercoaster afternoon saw the Reds’ fans buoyed by Manchester City’s struggles against Aston Villa while they willed their side to find a way to defeat Wolves after conceding an early goal.

They eventually managed it with late goals from Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson earning a 3-1 victory but City mounted their own comeback to maintain their one-point advantage.

The result ended Liverpool’s hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple ahead of next weekend’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, and Klopp said: “The boys played an incredible season.

“The whole journey of 21-22 so far is absolutely exceptional. The game today showed again so much about these boys. We concede an early goal, which gave us a knock. We didn’t play football really, not like we usually play.

“We had to take off Thiago early, which is not helpful, and then you still find a way. It’s absolutely outstanding. 92 points obviously is crazy with all the games we played.

“So yes I am proud but I’m disappointed, of course. It’s not cool but it’s not completely unexpected, obviously. It was clear before the game that a lot of things have to happen.

“Congratulations to Man City and Pep Guardiola, all staff and all players, the whole club, for being champions. We were close but in the end not close enough.”

