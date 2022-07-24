Brutal! Mohamed Salah, James Milner and Liverpool stars put through their paces in Austria

Liverpool are less than a week away from their Community Shield showdown with Manchester City and it seems manager Jurgen Klopp wants them in top shape for the encounter.

The FA Cup holders and Premier League champions meet on Saturday in the season's traditional curtain-raiser in what promises to be an entertaining afternoon at Leicester City's King Power Stadium.

READ MORE Haaland makes instant impact with winner for Man City against Bayern Munich

But before that Klopp had his squad running during their pre-season trip to Austria. The mountain backdrop might have been pleasing, but by the look of Mohamed Salah, James Milner, Trent Alexander-Arnold and others, it was a tough session to improve fitness.

The Reds enjoyed some decent action in Germany before relocating to Austria, with new signing Darwin Nunez scoring four times in a thumping 5-0 win over Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

They face Salzburg on Wednesday before the Community Shield, and then begin their Premier League campaign with a trip Fulham on August 6.

Pictures of the Liverpool stars working out can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, just click on the arrows or swipe.